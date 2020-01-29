Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Open-Box Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw
$31 $36
free shipping

That's $18 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Coupon code "JANSAVE" drops the price.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • 8-amp motor
  • auto-tension chain system
  • Model: WG305
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JANSAVE"
  • Expires 1/29/2020
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register