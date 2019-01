Nobody Lower via eBay offers the open-box Wolfgang Puck Clip-On Sous Vide forwith. That's $10 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $40 less than the best deal for a factory-sealed unit.) Features include touchscreen LCD, 32- to 194-degree Fahrenheit temperature range, and adjustable timer.Note: This item is new but may not ship in original packaging. A 1-year Nobody Lower warranty is included.