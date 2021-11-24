You'd pay $32 more for a sealed unit from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
- Bluetooth-enabled
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
