Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Daily Steals · 28 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$450 $750
free shipping

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • The original packaging may be missing.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/24/2019
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Android Phones Daily Steals Samsung
Unlocked Android
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register