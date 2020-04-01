Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 27 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Android Smartphone
$600 $700
free shipping

That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Use coupon code "DNGLXYPLS" to get this price.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Exynos 9820 8-core processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Code "DNGLXYPLS"
  • Expires 4/1/2020
