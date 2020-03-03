Open Offer in New Tab
Open-Box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 4 32GB Smartphone
$100
free shipping

  • Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 5 octa 5433 processor
  • 5.7" AMOLED screen with 1440x2560 resolution
  • 15.9MP rear camera and 3.9MP front camera
  • Android 4.4 (KitKat)
  • unlocked for any GSM carrier worldwide
  • in White
