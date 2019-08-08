New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$100 $300
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for Sprint for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention of a factory-sealed unit and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU
  • 5.7" 1440x720 LCD
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP & 5MP dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Motorola
Unlocked Sprint Android Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register