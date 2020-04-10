Personalize your DealNews Experience
Choose this open-box model and you'll be saving yourself about $600 over the price of one in factory-sealed packaging. Buy Now at eBay
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
Save $3 on this entertainment for pre schoolers rated the #1 kids' app in 20 different countries. Shop Now at Apple
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a wide range of activewear and shoes for the whole family, with prices starting from $5. Shop Now at eBay
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
You'd pay $8 for one similar balaclava elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $116. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at HSN
Yes Netflix, we are still watching. You can too with this deal. It's $172 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
