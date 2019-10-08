New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked LG Phoenix Plus K30 16GB Smartphone
$70 $127
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • a 1-year seller warranty is included
Features
  • 2 GB of RAM & 16 GB of internal storage
  • 5.3" HD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 1.4 GHz quad-core processor
  • 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front-facing camera
  • Model: LM-X410ULMG
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay LG
Unlocked Android Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register