Open-Box Unlocked Google Pixel XL 32GB Smartphone
$90 $130
To get the best price we've seen, apply coupon code "DNGPXL32" and save at least $40 in comparison to a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Code "DNGPXL32"
  • Expires 9/4/2020
Unlocked Android Smartphone
