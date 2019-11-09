New
Open-Box Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Verizon + GSM Android Phone
$256 $850
free shipping

That's a savings of $594 off list and nearly what you'd pay for a refurbished model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty is included.
  • available in Black & White
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • 12.2-megapixel rear camera (w/ 4K video recording) & 8-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • USB 3.1 Type-C
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
