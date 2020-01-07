Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 27 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB Smartphone
$695
free shipping

That's $144 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. (It's also $305 less than Best Buy's price for the 64GB version.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty is provided.
  • It's also available in Gold or Space Grey for $5 more.
Features
  • available at this price in Silver
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
