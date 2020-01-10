Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 43 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 512GB Smartphone
$595 $980
free shipping

That's $385 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Buy Spry via eBay
  • select "Good" condition
  • a 60 day Buy Spry warranty applies
  • in Space Gray
