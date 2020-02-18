Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 512GB Smartphone
$565
free shipping

That's $447 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Select "Good" condition to get this price.
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay
  • A 60-day Buy Spry warranty applies.
