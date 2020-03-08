Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 512GB Smartphone
$550
free shipping

That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a refurb; this one is open-box. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Buy Spry via eBay.
  • A 60-day Buy Spry warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Space Grey or Gold in Good condition
