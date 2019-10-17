eBay · 53 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Phone
$657 $1,050
free shipping

That's $395 under the lowest price we could find for a brand new one in a sealed package elsewhere.

Update: The price has increased to $656.63. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
  • This item is missing its original packaging.
Features
  • available in Silver
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 hr ago
    Verified 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
ripansays
link is not working
8 hr 50 min ago