New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Phone
$655 $1,050
free shipping

That's $395 under the lowest price we could find for a brand new one in a sealed package elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
  • This item is missing its original packaging.
Features
  • available in Silver
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register