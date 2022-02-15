It's the lowest price we've seen for this phone and $10 less than the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Online Phones4sale via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
Save $100 from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Plus, get 6 months of free Apple Music Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors and memory options.
You'd pay $59 at Apple and most options are at least that much at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in Sequoia Green or Midnight.
- supports Find My
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- built-in magnets
- shielded support for up to 3 cards
- compatible with iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max
It's the best price for these colors by $28 and Apple charges nearly twice as much. (If you like Deep Violet, not available here, check Amazon to get it for around a buck less.) Buy Now at Verizon
- Available in several colors (Saddle Brown pictured).
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- credit card or ID pocket
- matching strap
For new lines only, buy an iPhone 13 from Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a second iPhone 13 via promo credit over 36 months. Or, get up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard when porting an existing line. Shop Now at Verizon
- These deals apply to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Take half off with coupon code "ZWWU8Q2L". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ruiyunfenghaomaoyi via Amazon.
- braided nylon
- speeds up to 480Mbps
Save on nearly 200 items, including the classic Otterbox phone and tablet cases, power adapters, cables, holsters, coolers and more. Shop Now at Otterbox
- On the landing page, click "cases" in the top banner and click "sale" on the right-hand side of the drop-down menu to view this sale.
You'll drop the price by an extra $40 with coupon code "VDAYADIDAS40". This is a great deal as adidas is still charging the list price of $220 for it through its main store. Buy Now at eBay
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $673 off the original price when new and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition with any carrier. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
The Apple Watch Series 3 and the SE are both discounted, with prices starting at $169. Plus, you'll get 4-months of Apple Fitness free with purchase. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Prefer a newer Apple Watch? You can trade-in an older model and get up to $200 off the Apple Watch 7 when you trade another one in (see the promotional page for details). Prices for the Apple Watch 7 start at $399.
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blinkdealz via eBay.
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 & Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
Coupon code "ADSDWA" cuts the price to within a buck of the lowest we've ever seen – it's the best deal we could find now by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's backed by a 180-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Mac 10.15 Catalina OS
- Includes case, mouse, and headset
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
- UPC: 641275640074
