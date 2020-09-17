It's $119 less than you'd pay from Apple directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via Amazon.
- A 60-day warranty is provided.
- 2.5GHz OctaCore processor
- 12.9" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP iSight camera
Published 5 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
That's $19 less than Apple direct charges for the iPad alone and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay.
- A10 Fusion CPU
- 10.2" Retina display
- Touch ID
- Fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
That's a low by at least $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- It no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
- Model: MC954LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so it's better to buy a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45. (See offer below.)
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Receive discounts on the latest iPad models with trade-ins. You'll also receive a 6-month Apple News+ subscription. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the best price we could find by $146. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- 256GB storage
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- face ID
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHX2LL/A
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 400 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
That's the best we've seen and a low by $21 today. Buy Now at Staples
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add the phone to your cart and activate with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plans, and you'll get $350 back in 24 monthly $14.58 instalments.
- Add two iPhone 11 Pro Smartphones with monthly device payments to your cart and add one of these as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan. Get up to $1000 credited to your account over 24 months when you select Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited Plans.
- After checkout, click here and use coupon code "COMEONOVER150" to get a $150 Verizon Gift Card (within eight weeks).
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get an Echo Dot, Amazon Smart Plug, and the Marvel’s Avengers video game for free.
That's $200 less than you'd pay for an unlocked version elsewhere. (You'll also get up to $240.00 over 24 months added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance; $10.00/month every month you're subscribed.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In an array of colors (Black pictured)
That's $16 less than Walmart's best price and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-wireless via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
