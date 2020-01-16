Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Ultimate Ears Blast Portable WiFi Bluetooth Speaker
$53 $130
free shipping

That's $37 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Up to 12 hours on a single charge
  • 360° sound
  • Compatible with Alexa
  • Waterproof
  • Available in Alexa Blue
  • Model: 984-001203
