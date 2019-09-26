New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Open-Box The Art of Shaving Men's Starter Set
$10
free shipping

Most stores charge $20 more, and it's $14 under our June mention. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by costless_wholesale16 via eBay
  • No warranty info is available
Features
  • pre-shave oil
  • shaving cream
  • after-shave balm
  • shaving cream brush
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shaving & Grooming eBay The Art of Shaving
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register