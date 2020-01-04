Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 39 mins ago
Open-Box Sterilite 70-Quart Ultra Latch Storage Box 4-Pack
$50 $84
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by vm-express-deals via eBay.
  • stackable
  • measures approximately 26" x 16" x 13.5"
  • Model: 19889804
