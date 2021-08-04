Open-Box Steelcase Think Chair for $299
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Steelcase Think Chair
$299 $879
free shipping

That's $400 under what you'd pay for a new chair from Steelcase direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by madisonseating eBay.
  • A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
Features
  • supports up to 300 lbs.
  • adjustable height and seat depth
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Steelcase
Open-Box Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register