New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Steelcase Leap V2 Fully Loaded Chair
$299 $924
free shipping

It's $750 less than a factory-sealed unit directly from the manufacturer. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
  • A 10-year manufacturer warranty applies.
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • casters
  • adjustable
  • shape-changing back to support the entire spine
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Office Chairs eBay Steelcase
Open-Box Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register