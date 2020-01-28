Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 38 mins ago
Open Box Sony h.ear on 2 Bluetooth NC Headphones
$85 $300
free shipping

That's $2 under the lowest price we could find in this condition, and $65 under what you'd pay for them new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • These do not come in the original packaging.
  • Comes with a Cellfeee 30-day warranty.
Features
  • touch sensor control panel
  • High-Res audio when used as wired headphones (a 4-foot cord is included)
  • 28-hour battery life with noise canceling turned on (34 hours with NC off)
  • Model: WH-H900N
