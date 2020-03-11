Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Open Box Sony h.ear on 2 Bluetooth NC Headphones
$70 $300
free shipping

That's $8 less than an open-box model from another seller and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Chubbiestech via eBay.
  • It appears that a warranty is provided, but the exact terms are unclear, and it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 28-hour battery life with noise canceling turned on (34 hours with NC off)
  • High-Res audio when used as wired headphones (a 4-foot cord is included)
  • touch sensor control panel
  • Model: WH-H900N
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register