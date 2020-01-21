Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Sennheiser On-Ear Wireless Headphones
$49 $100
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen for a new model and $30 under the best deal we could find for a factory-sealed pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Blinq via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided but it is covered by Blinq's 30-day money-back guarantee.
  • frequency response of 22Hz to 195kHz
  • range of up to 300 feet
  • charging cradle
  • Model: RS120
