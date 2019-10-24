New
Open-Box Samsung Gear IconX Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$55 $200
free shipping

That's $5 below our mention in September and the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • available in Black
  • up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
  • fitness tracking
  • onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
  • built-in microphones in each earbud
  • Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
