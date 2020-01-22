Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 28 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch
$195 $299
free shipping

That's $90 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed watch.

Update: The price has dropped to $194.99. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
  • 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
  • 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: SM-R820NZKAXAR
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
