Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $146 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now
Tips
  • this item is new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
Features
  • 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 1.15GHz dual-core processor
  • 768MB RAM, 4GB memory
  • 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Samsung Tizen OS