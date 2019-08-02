New
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 10" Tablet w/ Cover
$144 $500
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's $36 under our January mention of an open-box unit and the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $56 under what Amazon charges for a refurb.) Buy Now

  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
  • 1.8GHz and 1.4GHz quad-core processors
  • 9.7" 2048x1536 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7" book cover
