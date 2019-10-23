New
eBay
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Tablet w/ 16GB microSD Card
$100 $199
free shipping

That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: SM-T380NZSMXAR
