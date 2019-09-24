New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$100 $110
free shipping

$10 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies. While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
Features
  • Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Published 1 hr ago
