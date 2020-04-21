Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 9 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" 8GB Android Tablet
$75 $128
free shipping

It's a low by $15, the best we've seen, and a budget-friendly tablet option for kids. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • Android 5.1 OS (Lollipop)
  • front and rear cameras
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 7" 1280x800 touchscreen display
  • Model: SM-T280NZKAXAR
