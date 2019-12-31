Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for Sprint
$379 $900
free shipping

That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G970UZKASPR
