New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$455 $750
free shipping
QuickShipElectronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Prism Black for $569. In-cart, that drops to $455.20. With free shipping, that's $295 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year QuickShip warranty applies
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 5.8" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register