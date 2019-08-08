New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Verizon Android Smartphone
$599 $899
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $599 with free shipping. That's $301 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now

Tips
  • It may not come in its original packaging
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Verizon Wireless Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register