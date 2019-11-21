Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Verizon Android Smartphone
$579 $999
free shipping

That's $221 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed phone from Samsung direct. (Most stores charge the full $1,000.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core 2.84GHz processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G975UZKAVZW
