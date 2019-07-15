New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon
$639 $999
free shipping
QuickShipElectronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $799. In-cart, that drops to $639.20. With free shipping, that's at least $61 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit today. Buy Now
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core 2.84GHz processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G975UZKAVZW
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Verizon Wireless Android Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register