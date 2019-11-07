Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $118 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best deal we've seen – it's the lowest price we could find now by $92, and $30 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $45 off and the best price we could find on this newly-released (and rarely discounted) Apple Watch, although we saw it for $5 less six days ago. Buy Now at Walmart
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by at least $12 and $4 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
Shop a variety of brand-name vendors, including Dooney & Bourke, Bissell, Char-Broil, Cuisinart, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a wide selection of men's and women's watches. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find in any color by $16. Buy Now at eBay
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
That's $70 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $70). Buy Now at Walmart
That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best deal we could find by $71.
Update: Gray and Silver have dropped to $169.99. Buy Now at eBay
