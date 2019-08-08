TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch with Sport Band in Silver/White for $164.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $140.22. With free shipping, that's $4 under our expired mention from yesterday and tied with the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $39).



Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $131.98. Buy Now