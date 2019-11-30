New
Blinq · 1 hr ago
Open Box Samsung 32" Curved 1080p LED LCD Monitor
$146 $216
free shipping

Blinq offers the Open Box Samsung 32" Curved 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $216.49. Coupon code "BLINQNEWS20" cuts it to $146.15. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: LC32F391FWNXZA
Details
Comments
  • Code " BLINQNEWS20"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors Blinq Samsung
32" Popularity: 4/5
