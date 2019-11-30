Personalize your DealNews Experience
Blinq offers the Open Box Samsung 32" Curved 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $216.49. Coupon code "BLINQNEWS20" cuts it to $146.15. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 under our September mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today of $45.) Buy Now at Staples
That's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $208 off list and the best deal we could find. (It's also a $22 drop since April.) Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $20 off and a good price for a 22" 1080p monitor, especially one with an IPS panel. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on electronics, home & garden, health & fitness, toys, baby items, clothing, and accessories. Shop Now at Blinq
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
That's the best deal we could find by $71. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $117. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
