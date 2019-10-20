New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Rockwell ShopSeries Miter Saw Stand
$28 $80
free shipping

That's $12 under what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
  • Ships in a plain box and includes a 3-year Rockwell warranty.
Features
  • designed for the RK7136.2 miter saw
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Rockwell
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register