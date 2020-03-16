Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Open Box Rockwell RK7136.2 14-Amp 10" Miter Saw
$64 $75
free shipping

That's $156 off list, $73 less than you'd pay elsewhere, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use code "PROREFURB" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Rockwell via eBay
  • A limited 3-year Rockwell warranty applies, same as a retail-boxed, never-opened unit
Features
  • die-cast aluminum construction
  • bevel adjusts from 0 to 45 degrees
  • preset miter detents
  • integrated dust collection system
  • Model: RK7136.2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROREFURB"
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Rockwell
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register