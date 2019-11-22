Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Power Air Fryer Elite 5.5-qt. 6-in-1 Digital Air Fryer w/ Cake Pan
$50
free shipping

That's $20 less than a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay

  • This item is new but may be missing the original packaging.
  • It's sold by Nobodylower via eBay.
  • A 60-day Nobody Lower warranty applies.
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • 1,800W power
  • 7 presets
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Popularity: 2/5
