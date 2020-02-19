Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Plantronics BackBeat Go 3 Earbuds
$13
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for an open-box pair by $12. Buy Now at eBay

  • They're sold by Big Deals via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, and they may be missing the original packaging.
  • A 30-day return policy applies.
  • 6mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • up to 6.5 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: 20435563
