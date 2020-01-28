Open Offer in New Tab
Open-Box Plantronics BackBeat Go 3 Earbuds
$13
free shipping

That's $22 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • They're sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, but the vendor does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • The original packaging may be missing.
  • 6mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • up to 6.5 hours of playback per charge
