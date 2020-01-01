Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Open-Box Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Toothbrush
$76 $90
free shipping

That's $62 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by MobilePC_Phones via eBay.
  • It's noted as being in excellent condition; a 30-day MobilePC warranty applies.
Features
  • available in White
  • 5 brushing modes
  • 2-minute smart timer with quad pacer
  • charging glass & travel case
  • Model: HX9331/43
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toothbrushes eBay Philips Sonicare
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register