Big Deals via eBay offers the open-box Philips EverPlay Waterproof Wireless Speaker in Black for $21.99 with free shipping. That is $26 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
ZHYD Tech via Amazon offers its ZHYD Tech 20-watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Blue for $49.99. Coupon code "SUCL84MV" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Soundbest via Amazon offers the Oraolo 24-watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $45.99. Clip the on-page $6 off coupon and apply code "9CESVJ32" to cut that to $26.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Philips 50" 4K Flat Android HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Philips 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $488 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light for $75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now
