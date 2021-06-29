Open-Box Office Chairs at eBay: from $299

Find big discounts on open-box styles from brands like Herman Miller, Steelcase, and Humanscale. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Steelcase Leap V2 Chair for $379.11 (low by $45).
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay, and come with a 10-year Madison Seating warranty.
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay $476 more for a factory-sealed chair from Herman Miller direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey.
- A 10-year warranty is provided.
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- AirWeave suspension
That's $350 less than you'd pay from Steelcase direct for a factory-sealed option. Buy Now at eBay
- A 10-Year Madison Seating Warranty is included.
- Sold by madisonseating via eBay.
- seat flexors
- four comfort settings
- 5" pneumatic adjustable height
- tested for up to 300-lbs.
Take an extra $5 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "48886" – an extra cherry on top of these office chair-y deals. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the La-Z-Boy Bradley Bonded Leather Executive Chair for $244.99 via code "48886" ($45 off).
That's $376 less than buying a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- adjustable lumbar support
- standard tilt
- fully adjustable arms
- standard armpads
- carpet casters
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Sign In or Register